Former ICC chief prosecutor: Israel’s siege of Gaza is a ‘genocide’

Luis Moreno Ocampo discusses accusations of war crimes and genocide against both Hamas and Israel.

Since October 7, accusations of genocide and ethnic cleansing have been used to describe some of the actions of Israel and Hamas.

But how are these terms actually defined? Can they be applied in the current situation in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories? And if perpetrators were to be investigated and indicted, what would the consequences be?

On UpFront, the former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Luis Moreno Ocampo, weighs in and examines the genocide allegations in the Israel-Gaza war.