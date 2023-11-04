Michael Moore on Gaza: ‘We need to stop the slaughter’

In an exclusive interview with UpFront, filmmaker Michael Moore talks about the US involvement in the Israel-Gaza war.

During his visit to Israel following Hamas’s October 7 attacks, US President Biden warned Israel not to repeat the mistakes the US made in response to the 9/11 attacks.

But as accusations of war crimes committed by Israel continue to mount, is it doing just that? And is the US doing enough to protect civilian lives in Gaza?

In an exclusive interview with UpFront, documentary filmmaker Michael Moore talks with Marc Lamont Hill about the US role in the Israel-Gaza war.