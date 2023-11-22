Israel-Gaza: ‘We all have 13,000 deaths on our conscience’

Amnesty International’s secretary general discusses human rights violations and war crimes in the Israel-Gaza war.

As Israel’s bombardment and siege of Gaza rages on, it continues to inflict a heavy toll on civilians.

Many experts and politicians across the globe have raised concerns about allegations of war crimes by both Hamas and Israel, including the targeting of civilians, bombing of hospitals and taking of hostages.

Human rights organisations, such as Amnesty International, have been documenting human rights violations and unlawful killings occurring in Gaza early on in the war.

However, as the list of violations grows, questions remain – how and when can accountability happen?

In this week’s UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill speaks to Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnes Callamard on the long list of alleged war crimes and the human cost of the Israel-Gaza conflict.