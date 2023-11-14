Yanis Varoufakis on Israel-Gaza: ‘We Europeans have created this’

The former Greek minister of finance discusses the roots of the conflict with Marc Lamont Hill.

Six weeks after Hamas’s attacks on October 7, Israel continues its bombardment and siege of Gaza.

While Israel’s response has the full support of the majority of European countries, some dissenting voices are making themselves heard and calling for a ceasefire.

So, what role is Europe playing in the Israel-Gaza war? And how has its support for Israel changed over time?

On UpFront, economist and former Greek minister of finance, Yanis Varoufakis, joins Marc Lamont Hill to discuss Europe’s historic responsibility and current role in the Israel-Gaza war.