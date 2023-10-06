Nagorno-Karabakh: Ethnic cleansing or restoring sovereignty?

Marc Lamont Hill challenges the Azerbaijani Ambassador to the United Kingdom on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

More than 100,000 ethnic Armenians fled from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia last week, after Azerbaijan launched an offensive, regaining full control over the territory.

The territorial dispute led Armenians to accuse Azerbaijan of “ethnic cleansing”, an accusation that Azerbaijan has denied.

How does Azerbaijan respond to the accusations regarding its treatment of ethnic Armenians? What will the future hold for the region?

On UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill speaks to Elin Suleymanov, the UK Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to discuss the current state of the Azerbaijani-Armenian conflict.