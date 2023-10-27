Angela Davis: ‘Palestine is a moral litmus test for the world’

Citing the late poet June Jordan, political activist Angela Davis stresses the importance of Palestine for other social justice movements.

There has been a long history of solidarity between Palestinians and Black Americans, and these last few weeks have been no exception.

While Israel continues its bombardment of Gaza, numerous Black activists in the United States have come together to demonstrate their solidarity with Palestinians.

These two places are more than 6,000 miles away from each other, with very different histories. So what’s behind this common recognition of a shared struggle?

On UpFront, renowned political activist Angela Davis speaks with Marc Lamont Hill on the history and meaning of Black American solidarity with the Palestinian cause.