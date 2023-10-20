Israel-Gaza: When will the world say ‘Enough’?

As Israel’s siege and bombing of Gaza continues, we look at how the war is presented and ask if a ceasefire is possible.

Following Hamas’s deadly October 7 attack that killed more than 1,300 people, Israel started bombing the Gaza Strip. More than 4,000 people, including hundreds of children, have died.

While much of the West has expressed solidarity with Israel, human rights groups have condemned both Hamas’s attack and Israel’s response, raising concerns about potential violations of international law.

In an UpFront special, Marc Lamont Hill speaks to the president of the Foundation for Middle East Peace, Lara Friedman; human rights lawyer Noura Erakat; and executive director of +972 Magazine, Haggai Matar, to discuss the implications of the Israel-Gaza war.