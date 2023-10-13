Are Israel and Hamas guilty of war crimes?

Marc Lamont Hill challenges a senior spokesperson for Hamas and a former Israeli deputy foreign minister on war crimes.

The Israel-Gaza war has been raging for a week, resulting in thousands of casualties in Gaza and Israel.

Israel announced a “total blockade” of Gaza, blocking access to food, electricity, water and fuel. This decision comes after Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel, killing at least a thousand Israelis.

Many have raised concerns about continuing war crimes, such as the targeting of civilians, taking of hostages and collective punishment.

On UpFront this week, Marc Lamont Hill challenges Hamas senior spokesperson Osama Hamdan and Former Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Danny Ayalon.