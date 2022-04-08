South Africa’s poor struggle for land rights post-apartheid

“We are just landless. We have no future,” says Thapelo Mohapi, general secretary of Abahlali baseMjondolo, a grassroots movement in South Africa that is fighting “for the right to access land for the poor and marginalised in this country”.

“We are the forgotten generation,” Mohapi tells Marc Lamont Hill.

He says inequality is rampant in post-apartheid South Africa, limiting access to housing and economic opportunity. “A young Black person like myself is still saying today, that I don’t have a place where I can call a home, and my kids will inherit … Our forefather did not fight for this. Nelson Mandela did not fight for this.”

On UpFront, Abahlali baseMjondolo’s Thapelo Mohapi discusses the struggle for the rights of the landless poor in post-aparthied South Africa.