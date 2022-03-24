Is Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine?

Marc Lamont Hill presses Moscow’s ambassador to the EU on the Russian Armed Forces’ actions in Ukraine.

Asked whether the bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine – where civilians were sheltering – constituted a war crime, Vladimir Chizhov, Russia’s ambassador to the European Union, denied the attack ever happened.

He then suggested images circulating in international media of bloodied, pregnant women being pulled from the wreckage were “fake”.

The bombing and subsequent evacuation of people from the building has been documented by multiple international organisations and media outlets.

“This is a flagrant case of fake news spread by Western media and Western governments. The Russian Army did not bomb a maternity hospital in Mariupol, or anywhere else,” Chizhov said. He went on to deny other attacks on buildings where civilians were reportedly seeking shelter.

On UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill asks Russia’s ambassador to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, whether he believes his country’s actions in Ukraine violate international law.