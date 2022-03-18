Why are healthcare workers leaving the UK’s NHS?

“What we asked from the government, we weren’t getting. So, the very people who were on the line saving the British public – who weren’t protected, who weren’t taken care of – what else do you expect from them, two years on?” Dr Meenal Viz, a National Health Service (NHS) doctor from the United Kingdom, says of front-line healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think our political leadership have really failed here,” Dr Dan Goyal, a consultant for the NHS, says. “I think their priorities were very skewed.”

On UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill talks to NHS doctors Meenal Viz and Dan Goyal about the impact of the pandemic on the country’s healthcare system and front-line workers.