Can Somalia overcome its history of crises?

Is Somalia on the brink of collapse? For decades the fragile nation has been plagued with problems on multiple fronts – from conflict with al-Shabab to climate change to food and water crises – and has been caught in what seems to be an endless cycle of devastation.

Current President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who was also Somalia’s president from 2012 to 2017, has said he is committed to rebuilding the nation. But what does this mean for a country still burdened by conflict and humanitarian issues? And with the threat of famine still looming – can the president bring about some form of stability?

In an UpFront special, Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud sits down with Marc Lamont Hill to discuss the humanitarian and security challenges facing his country.