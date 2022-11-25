Who is to blame for the climate crisis?

“We’ve been able to see the future, and we still ignored it,” says Canadian environmentalist David Suzuki.

Climate change is often talked about in terms of its impact on the “future” of humanity and the planet. But for many, the realities of the climate crisis have already hit home.

Just this past year, rising temperatures destroyed food harvests across India and Pakistan, drought in East Africa pushed millions to the brink of starvation, and wildfires wreaked havoc in the United States. So is it too late to save the planet?

On UpFront, David Suzuki, renowned environmentalist and host of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s The Nature of Things, joins Marc Lamont Hill to discuss climate change and the future of our planet.