Anand Giridharadas on polarisation and US democracy

‘We need a real upgrade of critical thinking to be resistant to familiar well-worn repeated tactics of manipulation.’

The United States is more politically polarised than at any point during the last 50 years, according to the Pew Research Center.

At a time of intense public discourse over key issues such as gun control, record-level inflation, the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, and reproductive rights after the overturning of Roe v Wade, the midterm elections failed to bring a significant shift to the US political landscape.

So what does this divide mean for the future of US democracy and how does the country move forward?

On UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill is joined by Anand Giridharadas, a journalist and author of The Persuaders: At the Front Lines of the Fight for Hearts, Minds, and Democracy. They discuss how a polarised electorate affects democracy in the US and what is being done to bridge the divide.