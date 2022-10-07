Has the international community failed Pakistan?

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar talks to Marc Lamont Hill about the response to Pakistan’s floods.

Heavy rains and flooding in Pakistan earlier this summer have left hundreds of people dead, and millions marooned and displaced.

The floods triggered one of the worst global climate-fuelled humanitarian crises, leaving fears of starvation and disease in their wake, with the United Nations calling for more than $800m in its latest humanitarian appeal for the country.

“An extraordinary event like this requires an extraordinary response.”

This week on UpFront, Hina Rabbani Khar, Pakistan’s minister of state for foreign affairs, talks to Marc Lamont Hill about her country’s road to recovery.