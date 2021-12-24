What will it take to end gender-based violence in India?

Women in India are subjected to some of the most dangerous conditions in the world. In 2020, the country recorded 77 rape cases every day, according to India’s National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), with the total for the year coming in at more than 28,000 cases. That is during a year during which much of the country was under a mandated national lockdown.

A survey by India’s National Family Health Survey (NFHS) found that almost 30 percent of women have experienced physical violence since age 15.

These numbers simply reflect the reality of life for many women, said Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal. She argued they also reflect a failure of law and order: “The justice systems are so bad that people actually have no fear. They feel that they can get away with all kinds of violence and crimes.”

The solution, according to Maliwal, lies in ensuring that “systems are in place, that police get resources, that accountability is set”.

Marc Lamont Hill asks Swati Maliwal if that will be enough to curb violence against women, this week on UpFront.