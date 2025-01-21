Former Syrian prisoner on torture and imprisonment
Mahmoud was arrested at the age of 17 for protesting during Bashar al-Assad’s regime and was released 7 years later.
Mahmoud Hamoud was a teenager when he was arrested during a protest against Bashar al-Assad’s government in Syria. He spent seven years in various prisons. He shares his experience during his time in the notorious Sednaya prison and his thoughts on the those recently released after Assad’s fall.
