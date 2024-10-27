Video Duration 07 minutes 00 seconds
US State Department official resigns over report findings
“When historians look back and say how did this happen? I want to be the one saying we did not agree with that report. That conclusion is false.” Former US State Department official Stacy Gilbert resigned after the National Security Memorandum report published. It denied that Israel is blocking humanitarian assistance in Gaza. Gilbert explains how the US may be in breach of its own domestic laws regarding foreign assistance.