Captagon: Syria’s Hidden Drug Empire

Was al-Assad’s Syria a narco-state?

Captagon – a deadly, addictive amphetamine – has turned Syria into the heart of a $2 billion drug empire few know about, with the Assad regime at the center of it all. From secret labs to smuggling routes, we uncover how this shadowy network operates and its devastating impact across the Middle East.

With the regime’s fall, what happens to this illicit empire?

In this episode: