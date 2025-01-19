How much is Ruth Thalía’s truth worth? Is it enough to kill her?

Ruth Thalía’s truth would cost her everything. On national television in Peru, the nineteen-year-old revealed her darkest secrets for a prize, only to be found dead just two months later. A game show called ‘The Value of the Truth’ launched in South America in 2012. In it, contestants must reveal the most shocking and intimate details about their own lives in front of their loved ones in exchange for a prize jackpot. But how much is Ruth Thalía’s truth worth? Is it enough to kill her?

In this episode:

– Neil Giardino, journalist