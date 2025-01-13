The Khalistan Assassinations
A murder that rocked the Sikh community in British Columbia, Canada.
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Sikh leader, was fatally shot in his car just after leaving his local temple in 2023.
This wasn’t just another crime – it was an event that would spark international tension and raise alarming questions: Who assassinated Hardeep? Did the orders come from the Indian government itself?
In this episode:
- Giorgio Shani, Professor, Politics and International Studies ICU Japan
- Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, General Counsel, Sikhs for Justice
Published On 13 Jan 2025