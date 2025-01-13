Thabo Bester: Prison Break
Thabo Bester is South Africa’s most notorious con man.
In 2012, Thabo Bester was locked away for life for murder and rape.
But when in 2022, a fire suddenly breaks out in Bester’s cell, and nothing but a charred body remains, the country’s in shock. Is that the end of Thabo Bester?
This is a story about how a serial rapist worked his way into South Africa’s most exclusive circles and about how he almost escaped justice.
In this episode:
- Glenda Paul, Forensic Investigator at IRS Forensic Investigations
- Marecia Damons, Journalist, GroundUp News
Published On 13 Jan 2025