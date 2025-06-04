Why is Trump cracking down on Chinese students?
The Trump administration will revoke visas for Chinese students, including those connected Chinese Communist Party.
The United States will begin revoking visas for Chinese students. The State Department said this will include those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party as well as those studying in “critical fields”, though it did not provide details. This is to stop the exploitation of US universities and protect national security, according to the statement. Who is losing out in this latest development in US-China tensions?
Published On 4 Jun 2025