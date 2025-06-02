What did Elon Musk get from DOGE – and what’s next?

Elon Musk resigned from his position leading the Department of Government Efficiency. What does he leave behind?

Elon Musk may have resigned from the Department of Government Efficiency, but few believe he’s stepping away from power. In under a year, DOGE brought Silicon Valley-style disruption to Washington, consolidating federal data and dismantling oversight. Now, Musk is expected to channel what he gained into a private AI venture – with public systems still in reach.