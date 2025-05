Israel bombed Sanaa airport and Hodeidah port after Houthi missiles hit near Tel Aviv, prompting fears of wider war.

Israel bombed Yemen’s Sanaa airport and the Hodeidah port within 24 hours, as tensions have been escalating in response to Israel’s war on Gaza. On Sunday, the Houthis launched missiles that landed near Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv. What does it mean for Yemenis facing this escalation?