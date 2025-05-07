Why was a Gaza ‘Freedom Flotilla’ ship attacked?

Drones struck a Freedom Flotilla ship carrying aid bound for Gaza. Organisers believe Israel was behind the attack.

Drones struck the Conscience, a ship carrying humanitarian aid in international waters, after more than two months of an Israeli blockade on all aid trying to enter Gaza. Freedom Flotilla Coalition organisers believe Israel, which has attacked their ships in the past, is responsible. Israel has not commented on the strikes. What does this attack mean for Palestinians in Gaza – and activists trying to break the siege?