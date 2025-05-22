Murdered live on TikTok – Mexico’s femicide crisis

Mexico’s femicide crisis is back in the headlines after beauty influencer Valeria Marquez was murdered on a live stream.

The world was shocked when a gunman shot and killed Mexican influencer Valeria Marquez while she livestreamed herself at a beauty salon. President Claudia Sheinbaum’s government says it will investigate the murder as a possible case of femicide. Will it mark a turning point for a nation that has long struggled with staggering levels of gender-based violence?