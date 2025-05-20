Why is Donald Trump fixated on South Africa?
How did the US right become fixated on a debunked conspiracy theory of ‘white genocide’ in South Africa?
The administration of US President Donald Trump has granted refugee status to 49 white Afrikaners, echoing a debunked conspiracy theory about “white genocide” in South Africa. The move comes after Trump cut aid to the nation and threatened to boycott meetings with its government. What’s behind Trump’s fixation on South Africa?
