Malcolm X at 100: Ibram X Kendi looks to the future

Author Ibram X Kendi on what still needs to be learned about Malcolm X’s legacy and race in the United States.

A hundred years after the birth of Malcolm X, and in the shadow of a second Donald Trump presidency, Ibram X Kendi – author of the international bestseller How to Be an Antiracist – returns to the meaning of Malcolm’s legacy in his newest book. What does it reveal about where the US is now, and what still needs to be said about race in America?