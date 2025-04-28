Canadians head to the polls as Trump looms over the election
Canadians choose their next prime minister in a pivotal election, dominated by Donald Trump.
Canadians head to the polls in an election that could change the country by redefining its relationship with the United States. The leading candidate, Prime Minister Mark Carney, has already faced off with US President Donald Trump over tariffs, while Conservative Party candidate Pierre Poilievre has drawn comparisons with the US leader. So, who will Canadians choose?
Published On 28 Apr 2025