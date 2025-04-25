UK court defines ‘woman’. Trans women left in limbo
UK court rules ‘woman’ means biological sex, a decision that could limit trans women’s access to services and rights.
The United Kingdom’s Supreme Court has ruled that a woman is defined by “biological sex” under equality law. The decision could limit transgender women’s access to essential services and set a lasting legal precedent. As hate crimes rise, what will this mean for the daily lives and rights of transgender women in the UK?
Published On 25 Apr 2025