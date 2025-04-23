US-Iran nuclear talks resume. What’s at stake now?
Iran and the US resume indirect nuclear talks, with sanctions relief and uranium enrichment still key sticking points.
Iran and the United States are holding indirect nuclear talks, mediated by Oman, with the next round set for Saturday. Both sides report progress, but major gaps remain. Iran seeks sanctions relief and civilian uranium enrichment, while the US insists on stricter limits. Could this be the moment the long-stalled negotiations finally produce a breakthrough?
