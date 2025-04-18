Why did ICE deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia?
What does Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s case say about the future of immigration under Trump?
What happens when the US ignores its own courts? Kilmar Abrego Garcia was deported despite a judge’s order and imprisoned in El Salvador in one of the most notorious prisons in the world. The case reveals how gang allegations – often baseless – are still being used to deport immigrants. We unpack the decisions making it possible to turn Abrego Garcia’s life upside down.
