Held without justice: A look inside Israeli prisons

Amid continued Israeli assault on Gaza, Palestinians mark Prisoners’ Day with thousands still in jail.

As Israel continues its assault on Gaza and military raids in the occupied West Bank, thousands of Palestinians – including children – remain in Israeli prisons, many without charge. It’s not a new phenomenon, with more than 800,000 Palestinians detained by Israel since the occupation began in 1967. On the 51st Palestinian Prisoners’ Day, we speak to a former prisoner about his experience.