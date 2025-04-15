Two years into Sudan’s civil war, what lies ahead?

Two years into Sudan’s civil war, civilians in Darfur are under siege as peace talks stall and violence escalates.

Sudan’s civil war has entered its third year. The Sudanese military has retaken the capital, Khartoum, but fighting is escalating in Darfur, where the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group is attacking the country’s largest camp for displaced people. As the humanitarian crisis deepens, is there any hope for peace?