Why is evidence of Israel’s war crimes in Gaza disappearing?
Israel’s siege and tech censorship are erasing evidence of Gaza’s war crimes faster than they can be saved.
Many of the images that have been seen from Israel’s war in Gaza have already been seen for the last time. With Gaza under siege from the Israeli military and tech companies censoring and taking down material, the responsibility falls on the people of Gaza to document and archive their own evidence of war crimes and genocide. How will it survive?
Published On 11 Apr 2025