Is free speech under attack in the US?

The US prides itself on freedom of speech, but does that only apply to some and not to others?

In a country that prides itself on democracy, freedom of speech, and the right to protest, a chilling question is emerging: Who gets to speak, and who is being silenced?

More than 1,000 international students and recent graduates across the United States have reportedly had their visas revoked or their legal status altered. Meanwhile, American citizens have faced detentions at airports and border crossings, been interrogated about their political beliefs, and had their phones searched for content against President Donald Trump. Are we witnessing a quiet erosion of First Amendment rights?

Presenter: Stefanie Dekker

Guests:

Nora Benavidez – Civil rights lawyer

Conor Fitzpatrick – Senior lawyer at Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression

Tamara Turki – Student at Columbia University