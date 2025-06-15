The evolution of language through social media
Today on The Stream: Linguistic Evolution: Is Social Media Redefining Language?
From Shakespeare’s eloquent soliloquies to Gen Z’s rapid-fire abbreviations, language is evolving as quickly as the world itself. Driven by social media, globalisation, and shifting cultural norms, the way we speak is constantly being rewritten. We explore how emerging linguistic trends reflect how younger generations connect with their world, and whether these changes threaten native languages and cultural identities.
Presenter: Stefanie Dekker
Guests:
Hayat al-Khatib – Professor of applied linguistics, Arab Open University – Lebanon
Jonas Fine Tan – Linguistics student, Oxford University
Oliver Carter – Linguistics content creator
