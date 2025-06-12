How will the space race affect our environment?
In this episode of The Stream, we explore how the race to conquer space will affect the world’s environment.
In recognition of World Environment Day, we examine the environmental toll of the new space race and what’s at stake as climate change accelerates here on Earth. Billionaires are racing to conquer the cosmos, launching hundreds of rockets yearly for exploration and profit. But the cost to our planet is mounting. Are we turning our backs on the planet we still call home?
Presenter: Stefanie Dekker
Guests:
Eloise Marais – Professor of atmospheric chemistry and air quality, University College London
Vishal Prasad – Pacific Islands Students Fighting Climate Change
Melanie Hamlett – Journalist and comedian
Published On 12 Jun 2025