How will the space race affect our environment?

In this episode of The Stream, we explore how the race to conquer space will affect the world’s environment.

In recognition of World Environment Day, we examine the environmental toll of the new space race and what’s at stake as climate change accelerates here on Earth. Billionaires are racing to conquer the cosmos, launching hundreds of rockets yearly for exploration and profit. But the cost to our planet is mounting. Are we turning our backs on the planet we still call home?

Presenter: Stefanie Dekker

Guests:

Eloise Marais – Professor of atmospheric chemistry and air quality, University College London

Vishal Prasad – Pacific Islands Students Fighting Climate Change

Melanie Hamlett – Journalist and comedian