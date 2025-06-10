The relationship between humans and AI

Today on the Stream: With AI now woven into daily life, we must ask—what defines our humanity?

We turn to AI (artificial intelligence) in our conversations, rely on it in our decisions, and even seek its insights into our relationships. As these systems become increasingly capable of thinking, creating, and even mimicking empathy, the line between human and artificial intelligence grows ever more indistinct. Where do we draw the boundary between person and machine? And what shape will our relationship with AI take in the years ahead?

Presenter: Stefanie Dekker

Guests:

Greg Epstein – Humanist chaplain at Harvard University and MIT

Ayad Al-Ani – Associate member at the Einstein Center Digital Future

William Brady – Assistant professor at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management