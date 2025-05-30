Can we reverse the obesity epidemic?

We look at why our waistlines are expanding at an alarming rate.

Obesity has become one of the most rapidly escalating health crises of our time. The World Obesity Federation says one billion people will be overweight by 2030, twice as many as in 2010. This epidemic goes far beyond individual choices or diet. It is fuelled by entrenched social inequalities, the far-reaching influence of the food industry and systemic obstacles that make healthy living increasingly difficult.

Presenter: Stefanie Dekker

Guests:

Ogweno Stephen – World Obesity Federation

Dr Rocio Salas-Whalen – Endocrinologist

Adrian Scarlett – Content Creator