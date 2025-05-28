Cultural Appreciation or Cultural Appropriation?
Today on The Stream: We dive into the space between cultural appropriation and appreciation.
Where’s the line between sharing a culture and stealing it? In a globalised world, borrowing is easy – but honoring is harder. We explore everything from re-branded recipes to re-imagined identities. What’s at stake when heritage becomes a trend?
Presenter: Stefanie Dekker
Guests:
Fadi Kattan – Chef and author
Richie Richardson – Professor at Cornell University
Nikki Apostolou – Content creator
Published On 28 May 2025