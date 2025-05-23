Is AI reshaping the creative landscape?

Today on The Stream: We paint a picture of how AI is reshaping the creative landscape.

Is it still art if it wasn’t made by a human? And if art is truly about creative expression, who gets to decide what counts? From text-to-image generators to AI-composed art, these technologies are being embraced, critiqued, and sometimes feared. We hear from creators and critics grappling with the rapidly changing landscape.

Presenter: Stefanie Dekker

Guests:

Molly Crabapple – Artist and writer

Hassan Ragab – Designer and artist

Sofia Crespo – Visual artist