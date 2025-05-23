Is AI reshaping the creative landscape?
Today on The Stream: We paint a picture of how AI is reshaping the creative landscape.
Is it still art if it wasn’t made by a human? And if art is truly about creative expression, who gets to decide what counts? From text-to-image generators to AI-composed art, these technologies are being embraced, critiqued, and sometimes feared. We hear from creators and critics grappling with the rapidly changing landscape.
Presenter: Stefanie Dekker
Guests:
Molly Crabapple – Artist and writer
Hassan Ragab – Designer and artist
Sofia Crespo – Visual artist
