Why isn’t the world paying attention to Sudan?
Sudan’s devastating war is now entering its third year, and the conflict is far from over.
The United Nations has called this the most devastating humanitarian and displacement crisis in the world.
Killings, rapes and famine are affecting millions of people. What will happen to the people of Sudan if things don’t change? And why is this crisis being mostly ignored by the international community?
Presenter: Stefanie Dekker
Guests:
Elbashir Idris – Political affairs analyst
Bayadir Mohamed-Osman – Activist and poet
Omer Elnaiem – Head of UNHCR Africa content hub
Published On 20 May 2025