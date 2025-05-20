Why isn’t the world paying attention to Sudan?

Sudan’s devastating war is now entering its third year, and the conflict is far from over.

The United Nations has called this the most devastating humanitarian and displacement crisis in the world.

Killings, rapes and famine are affecting millions of people. What will happen to the people of Sudan if things don’t change? And why is this crisis being mostly ignored by the international community?

Presenter: Stefanie Dekker

Guests:

Elbashir Idris – Political affairs analyst

Bayadir Mohamed-Osman – Activist and poet

Omer Elnaiem – Head of UNHCR Africa content hub