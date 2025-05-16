Will Artificial Intelligence replace teachers in classrooms?
Will AI transform education for the better, or will it come at the cost of human connection and critical thinking?
The rise of Artificial Intelligence has schools racing to respond to tools like ChatGPT. While some fear it may replace teachers and erode human connection, others see it as a chance to transform and improve education.
Presenter: Stefanie Dekker
Guests:
Lux Miranda – Doctoral student, Uppsala Social Robotics Lab
Angelica Georges – Educational content creator
Conrad Hughes – Director general, International School of Geneva
Published On 16 May 2025