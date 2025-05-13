What does the future look like for Palestinians in Gaza?

As Gaza lies in ruins, who will lead its reconstruction, and what future awaits under siege without a political roadmap?

Gaza is in ruins, more than a million displaced, and there is no clear leadership in sight. If the war ends, who takes charge, and how can rebuilding start under the blockade? This episode dives into Gaza’s power vacuum, crumbling infrastructure, and rising fears of permanent exile. What will it take to secure justice, agency, and return?

Presenter: Stefanie Dekker

Guests:

Dr Mohammed Mustafa – Emergency physician

Jenan Matari – Palestinian storyteller and producer

Nizar Farsakh – Lecturer at The George Washington University