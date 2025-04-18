We discuss the dangers of falling in love online and how technology is used to deceive and steal from victims.

The world of online romance scams is a dark and increasingly prevalent phenomenon, thriving on digital platforms where scammers exploit the search for love. These scams often involve emotional manipulation and blackmail, and can lead to significant financial devastation for victims.

Dating apps, social media platforms and websites have become common spaces for people to connect with potential partners, but they also serve as prime hunting grounds for scammers.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Cecilie Fjellhoy – Co-Founder, Lovesaid

Rohan Mer – Scam Prevention Technology Expert

Helmi Korhonen – Romance Scam Recovery Project