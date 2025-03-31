Donald Trump’s deportation campaign

This week on The Stream we look at the consequences of US President Trump’s mass deportation plan.

Since reclaiming office, Trump has adopted a more hardline stance on immigration, ramping up pressure on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to significantly increase deportation numbers. In this episode, we delve into the pushback against these policies, analyse how these shifts are transforming US immigration laws, and explore the broader human and economic effects on US society.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Maribel Hernandez Rivera – American Civil Liberties Union

Alexandra Lopez – Immigration lawyer

‘Juan’ – Undocumented immigrant