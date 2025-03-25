Trends, trash and truth: Fast fashion phenomena
Fast fashion has made clothing more affordable, but behind the low prices lie exploitative labour practices and environmental destruction. Workers in the Global South receive low salaries and often work in unsafe conditions while textile waste pollutes ecosystems. As consumers push for ethical alternatives, slow fashion promotes sustainability and fair wages – but is it accessible for everyone? Can consumer choices drive real change, or does the industry need systemic reform? We explore the high cost of cheap clothes.
Guests:
Venetia La Manna – fair fashion campaigner
Walden Lam – president and co-founder, Unspun
Katia Osei – lead researcher and bioengineer, Or Foundation
Joy Buchanan – associate professor, Samford University
Presenter: Anelise Borges