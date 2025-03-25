Trends, trash and truth: Fast fashion phenomena

Fast fashion has made clothing more affordable, but behind the low prices lie exploitative labour practices and environmental destruction. Workers in the Global South receive low salaries and often work in unsafe conditions while textile waste pollutes ecosystems. As consumers push for ethical alternatives, slow fashion promotes sustainability and fair wages – but is it accessible for everyone? Can consumer choices drive real change, or does the industry need systemic reform? We explore the high cost of cheap clothes.

Guests:

Venetia La Manna – fair fashion campaigner

Walden Lam – president and co-founder, Unspun

Katia Osei – lead researcher and bioengineer, Or Foundation

Joy Buchanan – associate professor, Samford University

Presenter: Anelise Borges